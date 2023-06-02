BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Festival Fridays in Buckhannon is entering its 11th season at Jawbone Park featuring many different events in the park during the summer.

In the park, visitors could enjoy live music, local craft vendors, farmers market vendors, as well as many kids’ activities. Volunteers said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, events such as Festival Fridays were important events to allow the community to gather and socialize and enjoy themselves.

“Festival Fridays was actually started for community relationships and its been awesome over the years to see people come out to the park and just talk,” said Amanda Hayes, a volunteer with Create Buckhannon.

The grassroots organization Create Buckhannon is made up of volunteers that care about the community and meet every Thursday at noon at the Opera House at noon to discuss things that are important in the community.