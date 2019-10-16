B-UHS students organize fundraiser to support family of student who died in accident

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur High School students are trying to help Jenna Davis’s family after she died in a car accident on Sunday night.

Students at the school have created a Facebook fundraiser to help her family with funeral and other expenses.

It’s one of many ways that Davis’ peers have been trying to support her family since the accident happened Sunday night.

School staff say they’re not surprised to see the students coming together to help so quickly.

“What this community doesn’t lack is coming together in support, especially if it’s a young adult. People just come together,” said Shauna Jones, dean of students at B-UHS.

If you’d like to support Davis’ family, you can go here to donate.