BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Bartender Battle” to celebrate the 160th birthday of West Virginia.

Eight bartenders will duke it out behind the bar in four different battles, each of which will feature a specific cocktail: Mojito, Margarita, Bloody Mary, or Martini. The bartenders are members of the community who will create an original recipe using any ingredients or flavors they choose.

Battle one – Mojito: St. Joseph’s Hospital president Skip Gjolberg versus Community Care of West Virginia CEO Rick Simon

Battle two – Margarita: Buckhannon Mayor Robbie Skinner versus Upshur County Commissioner Sam Nolte

Battle three – Bloody Mary: Buckhannon Police Chief Matt Gregory versus Buckhannon Fire Chief James Kimble

Battle four – Martini: West Virginia Wesleyan College President Dr. James Moore versus Upshur County School Superintendant Roy Wager

The event will be held at the Buckhannon Opera House on June 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. As of Monday, 164 tickets were still available for purchase; tickets start at $30 per person. Contact the Buckhannon-Upshur Chamber of Commerce to purchase tickets by calling 304-472-1722 or sending an email to info@buchamber.com.