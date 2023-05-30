BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — St. Joseph’s Hospital and the Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur announced on Tuesday that they will be holding blood screenings for the public this summer.

According to a release, the screenings are set to be held at St. Joseph’s Hospital and will be by appointment only. Basic blood profile tests will be offered at $35 with additional options available, such as:

Thyroid testing: $5

Hemoglobin A1C: $15

Colon cancer screening: $5

Prostate testing: $20

Hepatitis C antibody: $20 (Additional test)

The screenings will be held on June 10, June 24, July 15 and July 29. To register for an appointment, click here.

St. Joseph’s Hospital requests that patients do not arrive more than 5 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment and emphasized that walk-ins will not be permitted.