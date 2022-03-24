BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Wesleyan College football team sponsored a Be the Match bone marrow drive on Thursday.

The bone marrow drive had people swab the insides of both cheeks to be entered into a national registry. Through the national registry, those who swabbed may be a potential match for a child in need of a bone marrow transplant. If they are a potential match, further testing is done to determine if they are an exact match.

There is an online option for swabbing to see if you could help a child in need. Click here for Be the Match website.

“We personally have a young man on our team that’s fighting colon cancer, so it’s close to home to us, and a lot of us have people in our family that’s dealing with some type of cancer, and we just try to get our guys to understand how important it is to give back to your community, and give back to other people and potentially, do something that may save,” said Dwayne Martin, Head Football Coach, West Virginia Wesleyan College.

There were 70 people swabbed in the dining hall of WVWC, and they may become a potential match for a child in need of a bone marrow transplant.