BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Boooockhannon is a month-long string of Halloween themed events put on by many different organizations in Buckhannon.

Clue on stage was held on Oct. 6-9 at the Colonial Arts Center, and all shows were sold out. Two more shows have been added for those who missed it on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Events and updates can be found on the center’s Facebook page.

Officials said one purpose of this inaugural month-long event is to promote arts programs in the community.

The flyer for the Colonial Arts Center’s Boooockhannon

“We’re really excited to just bring new programming into the community, obviously theatre and visual art and stuff has been around for a really long time, but I feel like now that we have a community arts center, that people feel welcomed in, they feel more included in the art programming, whereas before I feel like some folks felt like art was a little bit more exclusive, so we want art to be as inclusive as possible,” said Anne Wilson, Colonial Arts Center manager.

There will be two free movie nights, which will start at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, at the Colonial Arts Center.