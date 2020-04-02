Buckhannon Academy teachers drive through town to encourage students

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Teachers at Buckhannon Academy Elementary School have been working to keep up with their students’ education since schools were closed a few weeks ago. But for many, online teaching wasn’t enough, so on Thursday morning, they gathered outside the school for a parade past their students’ houses.

“We have seen some other posts on Facebook, and thought it seemed like a really great idea and a way to see our kiddos and tell them that we miss them and that we can’t wait to see them again,” said BAES Principal Susanne Britton.

It’s a fun chance for the children, but it means more than that for the teachers. While they’re still working with students to keep up their education, it’s made more difficult by the fact that they can’t provide that personal touch.

“I’m not able to see what they’re able to do one on one, so I’m not able to explain what they’re no understanding. Even with my own kids, it’s harder to teach them as well as keeping up with my students online,” said Amy Hackett, a second-grade teacher at the school.

The trip around the area was scheduled to take an hour and a half, and school staff said it’s a way to energize the students and their fellow teachers after a trying three weeks.

“It’s been stressful for us and for the children and for our families and we really miss them and want to see their faces, and we want to tell them that we miss them and can’t wait to see them again,” Britton explained.