BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Foster, a Golden Labradoodle, is the newest staff member at Buckhannon Academy Elementary. Students welcome him with a pup rally on Wednesday.

(Courtesy: Gov Justice)

West Virginia’s First Lady Cathy Justice spoke virtually at the event. “Today is a special day because when you meet Foster, it’s like you’re meeting a new classmate at your school. He is going to be your friend. He is someone who you can talk to and you can tell him anything. I am just so excited for you all.”

Foster has found his new home at Buckhannon Academy as part of the Friends with Paws program that was announced back in March.

Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers.

“We have nine schools Foster can go out if we have a situation or crisis where we need a Therapy dog,” said Sara Lewis-Stankus Superintendent Upshur County Schools, “The really unique thing about a Therapy Dog is you don’t have to spend time developing that relationship you can walk right up to Foster and pet his head and he is wagging his tale, he’s telling you that he is happy you are here and that he is happy you are around him.”

A 2019 study published by the National Institute of Health found that a dog’s presence in the classroom promotes positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body.

“Petting a dog brings a natural soothing feeling into brain activity in children, and so really having Foster on hand in our building will help our kids kind of decompress if they are stressed, or if they are feeling anxious about a situation that might have happened at home before they came in,” said Eric Brand, Vice Principal at Buckhannon Academy Elementary.

Following Wednesday’s ceremony, students and staff had the chance to meet and play with Foster.

(Courtesy: Gov. Justice)







Students getting to meet Foster in the playground.



BU Highschool Cheerleaders meet Foster

BU Highschool Jazz band welcomes Foster

Foster is one of many therapy dogs coming to schools in West Virginia.

Earlier this month, Welch Elementary School in McDowell County received the first therapy dog through the program, welcoming a male Black Labrador Retriever named Coal.

More dogs will be placed in other CIS schools across West Virginia throughout the year.

Lewis County High School in Lewis County will receive a female Yellow Lab named Jasper. Green Bank Elementary-Middle School in Pocahontas County will receive a male Yellow Lab named Jet.

Friends With Paws also plans to place a therapy dog in Hardy County later this summer.