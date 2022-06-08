BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Oink’s BBQ in Buckhannon will be closing by the end of the month.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the owner announced that personal health issues have forced the closure, and that while the restaurant will shut its doors by the end of the month, the exact date isn’t known yet.

“I am so appreciative of the support that Buckhannon has offered in the last year and a half that we have been open. It has been a very wild ride. I have loved getting to know each and every one of you that have walked into my restaurant and without you I would have never made it this far. Buckhannon is full of great people!” the message read.

The owner said when an exact closing date is known, it will be posted on Facebook.