BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – St. Joseph’s Hospital and the Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur are sponsoring a Blood Drive that will be held on April 1 at the Event Center at Brushy Fork in Buckhannon.

Due to critically low blood supplies, donors are strongly urged to give blood. The St. Joseph’s Hospital and United Hospital Center’s blood supplier, Vitalant, will be there to take donations.

Donations of non-perishable food will also be collected by the Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur during the Blood Drive. Food donations will go towards the Upshur Cooperative Parish House Food Pantry. Non-perishable foods include canned vegetables, canned beans, and grape jelly.

To make an appointment, use the group code W4310005 at Vitalant.org or call 1-304-473-2164 or 1-412-209-7000.