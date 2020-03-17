Buckhannon businesses weathering departure of WVWC students

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Like many restaurants in West Virginia, Stone Tower Brews is remaining open for now, and doing as best they can to try and keep the coronavirus at bay.

“We’re taking every precaution we can to keep everything clean and sanitary and wiping down everything that’s touched often with clorox wipes, and we took away all of the little items that people can touch and spread germs on,” said Stone Tower Brews Manager Courtney Page.

Of course, Buckhannon is a college town, and that means a large portion of the coffee shop’s business comes and goes, and with West Virginia Wesleyan’s recent closure, that’s two months fewer the shop has to earn students’ business.

“We haven’t seen a lot of it so far, with college kids really leaving over the weekend, so we were absolutely busy with everyone going crazy before they leave, but I’m sure things will slow down a little bit with them gone,” said Page.

She said they’re already seeing a reaction from the community, who are already stepping up to support a local favorite.

“College kids always leave for summer and the local people always come out more and support us even more when the college students are gone, so we’ve seen a little bit of that OK with people calling in take-out orders already, so hopefully it’ll be alright,” Page said.