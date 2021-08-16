Buckhannon charity becomes finalist for $25,000 grant

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A charity in Buckhannon has become a finalist in State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program, putting it in the running for the $25,000 grant award.

The charity, Go Wild Feed a Child, is run by the nonprofit Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County with the goal of supporting the Upshur County backpack program in feeding children.

The State Farm Neighborhood Assist program funds charities across the nation by having people from those communities vote on which charity of their choice should receive the grant. The grant will be rewarded to the top 40 vote-getters.

“Neighborhood Assist is unique because your votes help decide where the grant money goes,” Rasheed Merritt, Assistant Vice President at State Farm, said. “We encourage everyone to vote for their favorite causes to make a big impact in their communities.”

U.S. residents who are 18 or older with a valid email address can vote for one of the 200 finalists at www.neighborhoodassist.com from Aug.18 through Aug. 27. Only 10 votes are allows per person per day. They can be used on one cause or many.

On Sept. 29, the top 40 causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com.