Buckhannon Christian Academy hosts meet and greet with open enrollment

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – On Friday, Buckhannon Christian Academy hosted an open house at the South Buckhannon Mission Church to inform those who with school age children about their education options.

This academy is a new school in the area that will be enrolling students for the fall of 2021. Currently, the school has four students meeting regularly and say they hope to keep small class sizes and teach the students to learn a biblical world view.

“Currently there is not a private school or Christian school in Upshur County. So, we will be the only one that exists right now. And that is exciting, because it’s been a while since there has been one,” said Aimee Payne, Principal for Buckhannon Christian Academy.

The academy said with an overwhelming response from the community they have opened enrollment from Pre-K through sixth grade.

“We plan on using Bob Jones mainly university curriculum, and we have done a lot of research on different curriculum that are available. Right now, we fell that is one of the most challenging curriculum available with the Christian values in it,” Payne said.

Officials with the academy said they have some talented educators who are ready to get involved with the students. Also, school officials said that those educators will be investing their knowledge to the students, as well as Christian values. Officials stated that they plan on having plenty of enrichment activities for the students.

Buckhannon Christian Academy is currently accepting enrollment for students to attend the new school in Upshur County in the fall.