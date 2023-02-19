BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Buckhannon held a “Natural Remedies Weekend,” presented by Wildwood Lifestyle Center.

The weekend featured a health expo, cooking demonstrations and lectures teaching attendees how to eat healthy with plant-based foods.

One feature of the weekend was the Wildwood Health program, which teaches eight basic principles and how they are important to help lead you to a healthier life.

“We want to show people the power of food and how it actually help bring, it’s building blocks of our health,” said Larry Walters, health coordinator for Community Health, “people are very concerned about their health, and we just want to spread the message of how to bring your body back in harmony with its natural state.”

The weekend is meant to help participants eat more plant-based foods and show how it can help your body build a stronger immune system to fight disease.

