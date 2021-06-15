Buckhannon cleaning up after flooding

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The City of Buckhannon was hit hard with rain from the storms on Monday evening, causing some flooding in the streets.

Video footage from residents in Buckhannon show major flooding on residential streets and around the intersection of Route 20 and South Kanawha St.

The water did recede quickly, but the damage was left mostly to homes in the area.

Buckhannon Mayor, Robbie Skinner, said he’s optimistic that residents can recover from this.

“Any flood water, even if it’s just a couple inches, it causes a lot of damage, and it’s hard to come back from a flood. We’ve got great people. We’ve got great Public Works Departments. I want to thank our fire department for performing a few water rescues last night, and having all hands on deck,” Mayor Skinner said.

No injuries were reported in Buckhannon following the flooding.

