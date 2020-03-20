Buckhannon closes city buildings to the public due to coronavirus fears

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The City of Buckhannon has announced that it will be closing its buildings to the public.

It’s one of a set of 10 changes made by the city to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The city has also suspended termination of utility services during the state of emergency.

Mayor David McCauley explained that city officials will still be on the job, and the city hopes to keep them as safe as possible.

“The water is still good, the sewage will still flow, the garbage will be collected. Police and fire are ready to respond to your calls. We’re trying to protect those people from possible exposure and contraction of this virus,” McCauley explained.

The city is also working with local restaurants that are remaining open to establish special parking spaces for curbside pickup on city streets.