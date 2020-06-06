Buckhannon community members honor George Floyd and others with peaceful vigil

Upshur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A vigil was held Friday night in Jawbone Park to honor and bring awareness for life of George Floyd and others who died from police brutality.

Organizers said the vigil supported the Black Lives Matter movement with folks standing in solidarity. Organizers also explained it is a peaceful vigil for people to show support. Buckhannon Police Chief Matt Gregory and other area officials were in attendance to show their support.

“I have learned personally that systemic racism, it’s a problem, it’s a problem in the system. And because the system, is a problem it’s hard to be pro cop. You can’t be pro-cop and Black Lives Matter at the same time,” said Timothy Canter, an organizer of a Buckhannon support rally for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers urged anyone attending vigils, or protest, to wear masks and try maintaining social distancing while supporting the cause.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories