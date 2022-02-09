Buckhannon demolishes building destroyed in fire

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A building that housed several businesses was severely damaged by a fire last fall, and now, that building has seen its final days.

On October 5, a fire damaged the homes of four businesses in Buckhannon; the buildings were ruled a total loss, and several people were left homeless from the blaze.

Sweet-A-Licious, one of the businesses formerly housed in the building, documented the experience of losing its building on Facebook. The ice cream was supposed to celebrate four years since its opening on the following day, Oct. 6, 2021.

In an interview with 12 News, the owner, Michelle Jack said, “I’m just heartbroken because my husband and daughter and I, and my mother, we put so many thousands of hours into that shop, and it was a labor of love for us. It’s all gone now. You know, I feel like I survived COVID, which, so many small businesses didn’t, and this happened to me.”

The city of Buckhannon announced in a release on Feb. 6 that the long-awaited demolition of the buildings at 23-23B East Main Street would take place this week.

Demolition of Main St. Buckhannon building (WBOY image)

While it marks the end of an era, Sweet-A-Licious, once again, documented the loss of her old building on Facebook, posting pictures the following caption:

Now you see it, now you don’t, lots of memories in that structure from childhood visits with Dr Huffman to pictures at Buffington Studios to a home for a dream for my ice cream shop. Lots of good times in that storefront with my family, Blessed Sweet A Licious Facebook post

Crews began razing the building on Tuesday and were cleaning up the debris on Wednesday.