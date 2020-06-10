Breaking News
Buckhannon elects new Mayor, final City Council spot results in a tie

Buckhannon, W.Va. – Buckhannon City Councilman Robbie Skinner defeated Incumbent David McCauley in the Buckhannnon mayoral race.

Skinner, who has served one term on the Buckhannon City Council, amassed 54.8% of the vote to defeating McCauley who picked up 42.1% of the vote.

Two of the three open seats for the Buckhannon City Council were claimed today as well.

Jack Reger picked up 15.7% of the vote, followed by Pamela Cuppari Bucklew with 15.5%. For the third and final seat, there was a tie at 423 votes a piece between CJ Rylands and Shelia Sines.

Upshur County Clerk Carol Smith explained how the tie between Rylands and Sines will be resolved.

“We will start canvassing on June 15th,” said Smith. “The provisional ballots and any absentee ballots we received will be processed during that time.”

Other Buckhannon city races that were decided was the City Recorder position, as well as the Public Library Levy. Incumbent City Recorder Randy Sanders defeated Abigal Benjamin 59.3% to 40.7% and the Public Library Levy passed 69.5% to 30.5%.

For a full list of Upshur County Primary results visit: https://www.wboy.com/your-local-election-hq-2020-primary/.

