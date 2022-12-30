BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The City of Buckhannon is looking to fill one current probationary firefighter vacancy in its fire department.

The Buckhannon Fire Department is taking applications for this position until Jan. 31. Base salary for the vacancy, without EMT, starts at $41,900, and with EMT, $43,576. When accepting this position, applicants will receive a variety of benefits including: health, dental, and vision insurance, as well as a twenty year retirement.

There are a few requirements when it comes to applying for this position. It is required that the applicant must have a West Virginia, pro board, or International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC) firefighter 1 certification. Also, within’ the first year of working, the applicant will need to pass an EMT test. Maria Potter, first year firefighter paramedic, mentioned that they are looking for an applicant who is self-motivated, can put in the hard work and time needed, and is interested in the primary mission of fire protection.

After applications are reviewed, there will be a testing period. During this testing period, applicants will have two different tests that need to be passed. They include a physical test and a written test.

While talking to a 12 News reporter, Potter revealed why this position needs filled. She said, “we need to fulfill our staffing of three per shift. It’s a great place to work, our city government is very involved – invested in our fire department. Hopefully within’ the next year we have a live fire training facility. I mean, we’re a very progressive organization and have a lot of modern fire equipment.” As part of the fire department’s modern equipment progression, they got a new fire engine in February of 2021.

If you are interested in applying for the probationary firefighter position, you can contact Buckhannon’s City Hall at 304-472-1651. City Hall is open Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.