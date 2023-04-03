BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Buckhannon Fire Department hosted a heavy vehicle extrication training class over the weekend, where firefighters were able to broaden their knowledge through hands-on training.

The class was hosted by WVU Fire Service Extension, which specializes in teaching fire service training throughout the state. Upshur County schools donated a bus to the Buckhannon Fire Department, making this training possible.

Pictures from training day, courtesy of the Buckhannon Fire Department.

A few other local fire departments including Weston, Washington district, Warren district, and Adriene district were also in attendance over the weekend. A few key educational training points that were demonstrated throughout the class include vehicle stabilization with large trucks, gaining access points in school bus rescue, and school bus versus vehicle accident training.

12 News spoke with WVU Fire Service Extension’s program coordinator Matt Reed on what they cover training-wise, “we do firefighter classes, we do auto extrication, rope rescue, and confined space. Pretty much any discipline that the fire service can expect to come across and need the training with. If departments are able to get the resources, we’ll come out and put the classes on,” Reed said.

WVU Fire Service Extension is hosting its annual, Junior Firefighter Camp this year from June 17 to 22 for children ages 14 to 17. Activities within the camp include training that WVU Fire Service Extension provides to active firefighters. For more information, click here.