Buckhannon Fire Department raising awareness for Fire Prevention Week

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Firefighters in Buckhannon are reaching out to area residents to keep them safe as part of Fire Prevention Week.

The Buckhannon Fire Department is especially trying to reach out to children in the area to keep them safe from fires.

Firefighter and EMT John Brugnoli said it’s important to be aware of fire safety, since even many household items like furniture can be very flammable.

“They are pretty much a solid piece of gas, in all reality. So we’re trying to remind people about that. A lot of synthetic materials, they melt faster, they burn faster, and they burn hotter nowadays,” said Brugnoli.

He said the fire department is always willing to share info with kids and families year-round on how they can keep themselves safe.