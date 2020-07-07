Buckhannon honors artist with memorial marker

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An area city has added a memorial marker to honor one of its most gifted artists.

The city of Buckhannon added the marker honoring Wolfgang Flor along a path in Jawbone Park last month.

Flor was known both locally and around the country for his wood sculptures, including a series depicting the 12 Apostles housed in the chapel at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

City officials said he often drew from local influences which made his work so well-loved

“I think his art is able to express that feeling of this place and really reminds people of this area, and I think for that reason he became really a beloved sculptor and artist in this area,” said city Grant Writer Callie Cronin-Sams.

Flor died in 2017, but his wife still lives in the city, and was present for the unveiling of the memorial late last month.