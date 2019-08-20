Buckhannon hosts tribute to Chicago band member

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An area city held a special tribute to a Chicago band member Tuesday evening.

The city of Buckhannon is hosting a tribute party for Jimmy Pankow, who wrote a seven song composition called “Ballet for a Girl in Buckhannon.”

The piece was written about a former girlfriend of Pankow’s who left the city of Chicago to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College.

City officials said they wanted to honor Pankow and celebrate his birthday.

“We just determined that we’re going to celebrate Jimmy’s birthday every year, at least until he finally comes to Buckhannon,” said Mayor David McCauley. “Which he says he’s going to do during their off-season tour, coming up.”

The event started at 5 p.m. at Jawbone Park, and included cake for Pankow’s birthday and a performance by a Chicago tribute band.