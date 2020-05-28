Buckhannon ice cream shop is donating to area senior homes

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County business is working to bring some sweet relief to local senior citizens.

Sweet-A-Licious in downtown Buckhannon has been collecting money to send ice cream and other treats to nursing home residents.

Owners of the business explained that they wanted to do something after they were unable to visit a relative in the VA nursing home, due to the COVID pandemic.

Support from the community has been so strong, the business is planning to continue it later in the summer.

“Originally, we we re just going to do the drop off here, but so many people afar wanted to donate to the cause, so we created a PayPal for the shop and routed it to our bank account, and we have way exceeded our goal, so we’re going to do the nursing homes twice this summer,” said Sweet-A-Licious co-owner Courtney Jack.

Those who would like to help support efforts, can donate in the store, or on the store’s Facebook page, here.