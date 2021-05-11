Buckhannon Kroger remains closed, opens mobile pharmacy in parking lot

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The Buckhannon Kroger has opened a mobile pharmacy in the parking lot, so customers can access their prescriptions and pharmacy needs while the store remains closed to repair damages.

An electrical fire, which occurred on May 5, caused Kroger to close down the store.

Mobile Pharmacy located outside the Buckhannon Kroger

The Kroger Mobile Pharmacy will allow customers of this location to continue to access the services of the Kroger Pharmacy. Hours of operation for the pharmacy are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays.

While there is currently no timeline as to when the Buckhannon store will re-open, the company is working to make that happen as soon as possible, and will share more details as they become available.

“We love our Buckhannon community and customers, and know how much they count on us,” said Lisa Brown, store leader for the Buckhannon Kroger. “We can’t wait until we can open the doors again, but in the meantime, we are happy to be able to continue to provide our customers with their pharmacy and prescription needs.”

While the Buckhannon store is closed for grocery shopping, customers are invited to shop at the Elkins Kroger, located at 450 11th Street in Elkins, or the Clarksburg Kroger, located at 102 Emily Drive in Clarksburg.