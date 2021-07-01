Buckhannon Kroger set to re-open with newly remodeled store

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Kroger in Buckhannon announced they will be set to re-open this month. Kroger, in Buckhannon, is set to re-open on Wednesday, July 7 at 8 a.m.

The store closed in early May due to an electrical fire. Kroger said they have invested $1.2 million over the last two months to remodel the store.

The newly remodeled store now features:

Selection of wine

Fresh sushi

Newly remodeled departments

New cases and fixtures

Remodeled pharmacy

New décor

New flooring

Kroger Pickup is another new feature added with the remodels. Kroger Pickup allows customers to order their items online and choose a convenient pickup time, where their groceries will be delivered to their vehicle upon arrival.

“We cannot wait to re-open the store and once again be able to fully serve our customers and community,” said Tina Hitch, district manager for Kroger. “We know everyone has been anxiously awaiting the re-opening, and we are excited for them to see the upgrades we have made.”

The Buckhannon Kroger also plans to open a Fuel Center at this site by the end of the year.