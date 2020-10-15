Buckhannon looking to purchase facility for new street department garage

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Officials in Buckhannon said they’ve been looking for a way to upgrade facilities for the city streets department for some time now.

The city is looking to purchase a former oil and gas facility across the street from the city’s waste facility for $1.5 million.

Improvements to the facility have been part of the city’s five-year plan, but the new location offers the department more than just the space they need now.

“It’s already conducive to our needs plus future expansion needs, and it’s just above the price point that we were looking at spending on just the building on our current property,” said Buckhannon Director of Public Works, Jerry Arnold.

Arnold said the city’s ability to upgrade its current facility is limited since it sits on a flood plain.