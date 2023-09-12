BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Upshur County’s September 2023 Grand Jury session returned 40 indictments Tuesday.

Mindy Stalnaker, 38, Buckhannon, was indicted directly on one count each of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit a felony violation of Chapter 60A, Article 4, Section 401 of the WV code. Due to the nature of a direct indictment, the Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office wasn’t able to share any additional information about the case.

Bryan Schooley

Bryan Schooley, 38, of Buckhannon was indicted on three counts of cruelty to animals. He was arrested in late August after a welfare check. Police said at the time that Schooley “stated he strangled his pet cat” “to ‘try his hand at taxidermy’.” He told officers that he killed the cat because he “thought it was sick due to it coughing and potentially had rabies,” but didn’t go to the veterinarian, according to the complaint. Though police say he did show officers the remains, Schooley “was hesitant at first due to the scene being ‘pretty brutal’,” according to the complaint.

Krystal Winters

Krystal Winters, 34, of French Creek, was indicted on one count of gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death. She was arrested in April of 2023 after an argument between her and a 13-year-old. Winters was accused of hitting the teenager with her car during the argument. She was originally charged with child neglect creating risk of bodily injury.

Anthony Gassett

Anthony Gassett, 55, of Buckhannon was indicted on one count of felony child neglect resulting in bodily injury and two counts of domestic battery. He was arrested in May of this year after an altercation at the Zickefoose Mobile Home Park where he was accused by Upshur County deputies of striking a child, knocking the child into a counter. The 911 caller reported seeing blood.

David Blagg

David Blagg, 28, of Tallmansville, was indicted on one count each of fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, driving while license revoked for DUI, fleeing by means other than the use of a vehicle obstructing an officer, no registration, no insurance, operation of a vehicle without certificate of inspection. It comes after he was arrested on April 9, 2020, after a police chase that ended in a rollover crash. At the time of his arrest, Buckhannon Police said the pursuit started after Blagg failed to stop at a red light, exceeded 95 mph at times and that Blagg struck another vehicle on the driver’s side.

Lucas Hyre

Lucas Hyre, 35, of Buckhannon, was indicted on one count each of transportation of a controlled narcotic substance into state and conspiracy to commit a felony violation of Chapter 60A, Article 4, Section 401 of the WV code. He was arrested in July after a West Virginia State Police Trooper pulled him over and found 750 wax paper folds of fentanyl that troopers say he picked up from Pittsburgh and was going to deliver to a third party in Buckhannon.

Bryan Shaw

Bryan Shaw, 41, of Buckhannon, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was arrested in March of 2023 after the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at his residence and found meth, heroin, mushrooms, paraphernalia and a loaded flare gun.

Click here to read the rest of the indictments.