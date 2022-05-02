BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Bryce O’Loughlin has won the international West Virginia Mountaineer Short Film Festival after he submitted the episode “Cheeseburger” from his web comedy series Pee-Paw.

The series features a local artist in each episode, Curly Frye performed his song “Flippin’ Coast to Coast” in the “Cheeseburger” episode. The episode was submitted to the Animation category, but instead won an award for the Best of West Virginia. The short film can be viewed here.

The film highlights a disconnect between the food service workers and their customers, and how service workers are feeling the strain that customers are not aware of.

O’Loughlin talks about the benefits of local artists working together

He said he was only able to submit his film to the West Virginia Mountaineer Short Film Festival because of the small submission fee; most festivals have a large fee.

According to O’Loughlin, the purpose of Pee-Paw is to promote local artists and highlight their talent. Episodes will continue to be produced and submitted to future film festivals.