Buckhannon men collect donations for Mayfield, Kentucky tornado victims

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Two Buckhannon men are collecting supplies for victims affected by the tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The men set up at the old Baily’s Auto Shop lot to accept donations from the community.

Donations like pillows and blankets, new or gentle used clothes, and toys for all ages were requested. The most requested being toys due to the disaster happening right before the holiday.

Collections will also be on Dec. 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Dec. 23 the trailers will be driven to a church in Mayfield, Kentucky to deliver the supplies.

“They had the basics from FEMA, but they don’t have anything personal, so that when we decided to do this community event to see what we can get. Although its in Mayfield Kentucky, eight, nine hours away, I just imagine if it was our town, so I would hope that they would do for us what we are doing for them,” said David Beckner, Volunteer.

Buckhannon’s mayor and other business owners have spread the word about the collection and organizations have donated items.

“We imagine that if this happened to us in this town, how would we want people to respond to us. So if this is an opportunity for us to just say from one small town to another we know how tight the communities are and we cant imagine the hurt that you are feeling right now, but if we can relieve it in some way we just want to do it,“ said Jamie Gifford, Volunteer.

Pop’s Furniture in Buckhannon is an all-day donation drop off center, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations will be sorted and packed on Dec. 22.