BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Buckhannon Police Department Thursday asked for the public’s help identifying three people.

The City of Buckhannon made the announcement on its official Facebook page on Thursday and shared two pictures that appear to have been taken from surveillance footage.

Photos taken from surveillance footage and shared by the City of Buckhannon on its official Facebook page.

The city did not specify why it was attempting to identify the three individuals.

Anyone who knows them is asked by the Buckhannon Police Department to contact them at 304-472-5723 or the TIP Line at 304-473-1001.