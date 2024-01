BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Buckhannon Police Department has requested the public’s assistance identifying a person of interest.

Person of interest the Buckhannon Police Department is looking to identify. (Courtesy of Buckhannon Police Department)

A photo shared by the Buckhannon Police Department appears to show a white male wearing long pants with a belt and hoodie putting on a large bag in front of a bike. The police department did not say why they wished to speak with this person.

Anyone with information should contact the Buckhannon Police Department at the TIP Line 304-473-1001.