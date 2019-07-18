Buckhannon Police Department receives donation to help fund National Night Out event

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The manager of the Buckhannon Walmart presented a check for $2,500 to the Buckhannon Police Department Thursday morning.

The money comes from Walmart’s Community Grant Program. Walmart Manager Vonda Cable said the multinational retail corporation focuses on being involved and supporting local events.

“We are part of the community,” Cable said. “Even though we are a larger organization, most of our associates live in these communities, so it’s important for us to be able to give back and help others. And, we wanted to share that with National Night Out to help raise awareness with the community about safety and what our officers provide.”

Buckhannon will hold the National Night Out event Tuesday, August 6, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Upshur County Pool.