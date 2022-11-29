BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for help from the public to help identify a person that police say is a person of interest in a 4-wheeler theft.

A Facebook post by the City of Buckhannon shows photos of the person as well as a red Ram truck carrying the 4-wheeler, which were taken around noon on Monday, Nov. 28.

If you don’t recognize the man, the truck also has some notable bumper stickers that you might recognize.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man or the location of the truck should call the Buckhannon Police Department at 304-472-5723 or the tip line at 304-473-1001.