Buckhannon restricting employees travel during pandemic

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – One West Virginia city is keeping its employees close to home during the COVID pandemic. Buckhannon is requiring workers to stay within 30 miles of the city while the pandemic is going on.

Mayor David McCauley said the measure was taken after officials overheard employees planning trips into ‘hot zones’ for the disease around the country.

He stated that he hopes to keep both employees and city residents as safe as possible.

“We have to do what we have to do to keep our police department our firefighters, our water plant, our sewer plant, our garbage collection services running, and we’re just doing the most prudent thing,” said McCauley

McCauley said the restriction is not absolute, and employees who need to leave that area for specific reasons can ask for an exemption.