BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One Buckhannon street is set to close for a few days while officials work on a sewer upgrade.

A section of East Main Street, between Florence Street and Factory Street, will be closed to all traffic on Thursday and Friday while the Buckhannon Sewer Department performs a “storm sewer replacement project,” according to a release from the City of Buckhannon. Although, the street will be open after working hours on Thursday.

“Sanitary Superintendent, Ethan Crosten, announced the project today and assures the residents of the area that any disruption to traffic will be as minimal as possible as the crews perform this important and necessary upgrade,” the release said.

Drivers should plan their commute accordingly.