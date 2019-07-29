Buckhannon theatre hosts performance of popular Disney film

BUCKHANNON, W.Va.-Buckhannon Community Theatre hosted a performance of Disney’s “Mary Poppins” on Sunday afternoon.

The performance was held at the Virginia Thomas Law Performing Arts Center on West Virginia Wesleyan’s campus.

It was sponsored by St. Joseph’s Hospital and University Hospital Center, both of WVU Medicine.

Performers say they were excited to help bring such a popular film to the stage.

“It’s been really meaningful because I never had a community theatre to grow up in, and so it’s been such a blessing to see all kinds of young ones that I see myself in who love to sing and dance and love to perform have the opportunities that I didn’t get to have,” said actor Olivia Insani.

This was the final of four performances of the show over the weekend.