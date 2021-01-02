Buckhannon to host World Association of Marching Show Bands championship event

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – In an announcement on Friday, the city of Buckhannon was awarded the winning bid to host the World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) championship event in 2023.

This will be just the second time in the competition’s history that the global event will be held in the United States.

The city will cohost the event with West Virginia Wesleyan College. The partnership delivered a 48-page proposal to WAMSB that outlined how every aspect of the small city can be utilized for the event.

The event is scheduled to take place in July 2023. At least 30 bands from all over the world will convene in Buckhannon, and compete for world championships in a variety of band competitions that span over a few genres.