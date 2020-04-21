Buckhannon to provide line-of-duty death benefits for police, fire officers

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The city of Buckhannon is offering line-of-duty death benefits to the city’s first responders.

The city has partnered with the Department of Justice to provide death benefits to its police department and paid firefighters if they die due to COVID-19.

Mayor David McCauley said those first responders put themselves at a greater risk of contracting the disease during their work.

He said the city wanted to give back in a significant way.

“While some agencies around the country have given bonus pay to first responders, our finances especially don’t permit those kind of things. This is something that didn’t cost us any funding, it’s just the right thing to do,” McCauley said.

A letter written by both departments requesting that support was unanimously signed by those members.

