Buckhannon Toyota donates $20,000 to Upshur Co. Schools backpack program

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon Toyota made a donation toward the Upshur County Schools’ backpack program, Tuesday.

Principals and administrators gathered at the dealership to receive a check for $20,000. The money will be divided among all of the county’s schools.

The program gives children in need a backpack full of food that will feed them over the weekend.

“It’s food that can be prepared and opened by the children,” schools superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus said. “So, it may be a fruit cup, it may be a granola bar, it may be a juice, something like that, that those students can take home, and they can fix it themselves.”

Stankus said approximately 400 – 500 students in Upshur County receive food through the county’s backpack program.