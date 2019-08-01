Buckhannon Toyota makes donation to Buckhannon Upshur Archery and Air Rifle team

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A competitive archery and air rifle sports program in Upshur County received a big financial boost this afternoon from Buckhannon Toyota.

The Buckhannon Upshur Archery and Rifle team, made up of kids from 4th through 12th grades, competes locally and nationally with other rifle teams across the country.

The car dealership presented the team with a $10,000 check to help fund the program’s scholarship program and other financial needs.

“Archery can be tough, but we can take a kid who’s never shot a bow before and make them the top in the nation, the top in the world,” assistant coach Courtney Warner said. “It’s quite fantastic. We’re able to more focus on just making sure the kids are enjoying themselves and make sure they’re happy the whole time and that’s what we really pride ourselves on.”

The Buckhannon Upshur Archery and Air Rifle team partners with local 4-H programs.

The Buckhannon Upshur middle school team just competed in the “Schools World Competition” and finished 12th in the world.