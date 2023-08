BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Buckhannon Upshur High School is dismissing students early on Friday, an official with the district told 12 News.

The school will close at 11:30 a.m. due to a lack of air conditioning in the building, the official said.

Mugginess and humidity are still in the StormTracker 12 forecast for Friday, as well as some possible thunderstorms. Temperatures could reach highs up to 87 degrees with lows at 67.