Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School placed on precautionary lock down following possible threat

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School has been placed under a precautionary lock down after school officials were notified of a possible threat to the safety of the students, according to a press release.

A joint press release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and Upshur County Schools stated that school officials were notified of a possible threat to the safety of the students at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School on Monday morning.

The release stated that following a collaboration among Upshur County Schools, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security, it was decided to place Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School on a precautionary lock down while further investigation was being completed and to ensure the safety and security of the students and staff. Students who are picked up from the school will be excused for the day, according to the release.

“Our first priority is to keep our students and staff safe, providing a safe learning and working environment for them. All threats are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, always erring on the side of safety. We are pleased with the quick response and collaboration among all of the agencies involved,” said Superintendent of Upshur County Schools, Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus.

Anyone with any further information that could be helpful to the investigation of the threat is encouraged to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 472-1185.