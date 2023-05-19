BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two black bears have been seen in Buckhannon, but the city promises “they mean you no harm.”

According to a Facebook post by the city, the two bears were spotted on the West Virginia Wesleyan College campus—one in the dumpster behind the Benedum Campus Center and one near the Riverwalk Trail.

The post said that the “City of Buckhannon and The [Division] of Natural Resources are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation.”

Because it is Strawberry Festival week in Buckhannon, there will be more people in the city than usual. If residents or visitors run into a bear, they should not approach or interfere with them, the city said.

There have been several other bear sightings in the area caught on camera this year, including a black bear in Fairmont. The video shows the bear while it “ding dong ditches” the house.