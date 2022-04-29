BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Downtown Buckhannon is welcoming five new vinyl art installations to the city on Friday.

This original art will be displayed at the corner of East Main Street and Kanawha Street, on the second story of the Fish Hawk Acres building.

The five panel piece is based on photographic images of familiar objects around the city from a Buckhannon local artist Suzan Morgan.

Suzan Morgan is proud to be able to display art about everyday objects around the city, she also has a few words of inspiration for new artists.

“Being an artist is at least 50% practice, if your going to do it just keep practicing and keep doing it, you will get better and better,” said Suzan Morgan a local artist.

This project was funded by the West Virginia Department of the Arts, Culture and History.

The city of Buckhannon features several different art pieces and showcases several talented local artists.

Pictured above is just a small portion of the art scattered throughout the city of Buckhannon.