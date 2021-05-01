BURMA holds rib fest in downtown Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The Buckhannon Upshur Retail Merchants Association held a rib festival on Saturday at the Bicentennial Inn in downtown Buckhannon. Vendors from all over came out to compete for the title of “best ribs.”

Vendors began to pull up in the early hours of the morning. From then, the ribs were covered in rub and put on the grill, where they sat for over six hours. The act of smoking meat is an art form to these vendors, who likely spent days preparing the rub and meat for the perfect texture.

A look inside the grill.

Beyond the meat, many vendors have become friendly by going to the same festivals and events. With the pandemic wiping out the majority of festivals over the last year, some vendors were eager to get back cooking with their friends.

“Nice time, nice atmosphere, good camaraderie, good people. Good to see people you haven’t seen in a while,” said Jim Donis, who attended the event with his barbecue truck, “Jim’s Smokin’ Que.”

For those that attended and did not smoke meat, there were plenty of places to try the food. In addition, there was cornhole and other activities to spend the afternoon on what was a beautiful day in the sun.