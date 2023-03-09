BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School’s Career Exploration Extravaganza returned on Thursday after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.

Students from 6th, 7th, and 8th grades went around and spoke with more than 30 different career field representatives and were able to select a career from 16 different career clusters and got to learn more about each one.

Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Career Fair. (WBOY Image)

“I think it is very exciting that we see the 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students are very interested in all the positions and for us to give them this opportunity to see what we have and what is out there, to let them think about their future, because maybe they don’t think about it,” said Kandi Plymale, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Project Manager.

Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School plans to hold another Career Exploration Extravaganza on Thursday, March 7, 2024.