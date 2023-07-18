BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are dealing with a case of chickenpox in Upshur County in the middle of the World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) competition that is bringing people from across the world to Buckhannon.

According to the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM), it is handling the case alongside the Upshur Buckhannon Health Department, West Virginia Department of Health and WAMSB officials.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chickenpox, or varicella, is now very rare in the U.S. with fewer than 150,000 reported per year.

The announcement from Upshur County DHSEM Director Steve Wykoff, which was made on Tuesday, said that those who have had chickenpox or are vaccinated should not be concerned, but pregnant women and children under the age of one could be susceptible and should avoid being around people who might be infected.

“We are releasing this information to reassure the community and let you know we are aware of and in control of the situation. All state and local guidelines have been followed. We will keep everyone updated should there be any other developments,” Wykoff said in the Facebook post.

WAMSB events are scheduled throughout the week until Saturday and include performances from teams from 17 counties.

The full letter from Wykoff is available to read here.