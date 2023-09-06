BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — As the school district remains under state control, the Upshur County Board of Education addressed concerns about redistricting during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Amber Klema’s family, which lives just over the county line in Barbour County, was impacted by the redistricting and attended the meeting. Klema’s children have attended Hodgesville Elementary School but were not able to start the school year there due to other elementary students moving.

State Appointed Superintendent, Christy Miller told 12 News that Upshur County residents moved into the Hodgesville area over the summer, so the schools had to make room for them by shifting students who live outside the county.

However, Miller also said there have been changes since the beginning of school that could allow the family a chance to remain at Hodgesville, but they would have to be prepared to be bumped again if other students move into the area before the cutoff date of Sept. 15. After Sept. 15, no current students can be bumped.

That gave Klema a lot to think about regarding her two elementary aged children.

“We are going to go home and discuss whether or not we want to do that and come back because I’ve just been—I was offered a spot for third grade for him, but not for her and I was told that you could be bumped at any time,” Klema said.

Klema said she and her family live off Route 20 North, just over the Barbour County line, and it’s been a difficult process to get answers about their situation.

“I just want people to read the policy, read the county policy, ask for the policy, read state policy come and speak to people, let them know when there’s an issue because I feel like I’ve reached out over and over through phone email and I didn’t get the answer, didn’t get answers at all for quite some time so it’s very frustrating,” Klema said.

Open enrollment policy from the state says that if a county does not have room, they do not have to accept students from outside the county. Miller said it is never an easy decision to make when moving students from one school district to another.

“Enrollment has changed since the first day of school which is expected and so the principal will be reaching out to those families to ask them if they are interested in coming back to Upshur County,” Miller said. “The caveat with that is if anybody moves in before Sept. 15, they would have to go back to Barbour County. So, as the public can imagine, that’s really unsettling for a child to start in one school be uprooted to take them to another school, and then possibly coming back to another, that’s not fair to the student at all.”

She also said that the county does not have its own policy, but they are starting the process of updating all policies with Neola, a company that works with school districts to do so.

“The really good thing about Neola is those policies are vetted through attorneys that have very good sound knowledge of school law in West Virginia,” Miller said. “They consult school code and then they look at policies that have been implemented in other counties to make sure that the language of those policies is appropriate for what code and or policy from the state actually is.”

Miller said the district is getting the contract with Neola in place so that it can start updating its policies. In the meantime, the district is still getting questions from parents.

“We’re trying with everything that we have to make sure that our communication is staying open by returning phone calls, emails, and just making sure that everyone feels comfortable and that they can actually reach out and talk to a person or that a person will email them back with an answer,” Miller said. “And of course, I tell everyone if you don’t have an answer, don’t try to make something up, just say ‘I don’t know, but I will find out and get back to you,’ and that’s the approach that we’ve been taking.”

The next regular Upshur County Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at Buckhannon Upshur High School.